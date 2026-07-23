Pema Khandu meets Governor, marks decade of team Arunachal’s Public Service
Pema Khandu met Governor K T Parnaik at Lok Bhavan on July 23 and thanked him for his guidance and support. The interaction coincided with Team Arunachal Pradesh completing a decade of public service and reiterated the government's focus on inclusive, people-centric development.
- The Chief Minister thanked the Governor for continued guidance and encouragement
- He said Team Arunachal has completed ten years of dedicated public service
- Khandu credited citizens, frontline workers and officials for the state's progress
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 23 met Governor Lt. Gen. K.T. Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), at Lok Bhavan and expressed gratitude for his valuable guidance, encouragement and support.
Khandu stated that as Team Arunachal Pradesh completes a decade of dedicated public service, the milestone belongs to every citizen, frontline worker, public servant and stakeholder who has contributed to the state’s journey of progress.
The Chief Minister said the state government deeply values the Governor’s insights and guidance as it continues its commitment to people-centric governance, digital transformation and inclusive development for a prosperous Arunachal Pradesh.
The meeting reflected the government’s ongoing focus on strengthening governance and advancing development initiatives across the state.
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