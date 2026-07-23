Pema Khandu meets Governor, marks decade of team Arunachal’s Public Service

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 23 met Governor Lt. Gen. K.T. Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), at Lok Bhavan and expressed gratitude for his valuable guidance, encouragement and support.

Khandu stated that as Team Arunachal Pradesh completes a decade of dedicated public service, the milestone belongs to every citizen, frontline worker, public servant and stakeholder who has contributed to the state’s journey of progress.

The Chief Minister said the state government deeply values the Governor’s insights and guidance as it continues its commitment to people-centric governance, digital transformation and inclusive development for a prosperous Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting reflected the government’s ongoing focus on strengthening governance and advancing development initiatives across the state.