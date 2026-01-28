Pending clauses of Bodo Peace Accord to be taken up with Centre, Assam Government: Hagrama Mohilary

Reiterating the unfinished commitments of the historic Bodo Peace Accord, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday, January 27, asserted that the pending clauses of the agreement would soon be taken up with both the Assam government and the Centre. Speaking on the occasion of the 6th Bodo Peace Accord Day, Mohilary underlined that the responsibility to fully implement the accord rests squarely with the state and central governments.

The third and most comprehensive Bodo Peace Accord—a tripartite agreement signed on January 27, 2020, between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and Bodo organisations including all factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB)—had marked a decisive end to decades-long insurgency in the region and laid the foundation for lasting peace and development.

The anniversary was observed with day-long programmes organised by the BPF-led BTC at the BTC Legislative Assembly Auditorium, Bodofa Nwgwr, in Kokrajhar, drawing participation from political leaders, civil society representatives, and members of the Bodo community.

Addressing the gathering, Mohilary said the sixth anniversary of the accord served as a reminder of the commitments made to the Bodo people. “While we are celebrating the 6th Bodo Peace Accord Day, it must be remembered that it is the responsibility of the state and central governments to fulfil the remaining clauses of the agreement signed with ABSU, NDFB and UPPO,” he said.

Mohilary pointed out that several key provisions of the accord are yet to be implemented. These include enhanced financial and administrative autonomy for the BTC through the proposed 125th Constitutional Amendment, granting ST (Hills) status to Bodo-Kachari communities in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts, and the territorial expansion of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) by inclusion of additional villages.

Other pending issues highlighted by the BTC chief include the complete rehabilitation of former NDFB cadres, the release of certain individuals linked to the armed movement, and structural reforms in council, municipal and village-level governance bodies.

Acknowledging delays, Mohilary assured that the matter would be taken up with the Assam government at the earliest. “There are a few clauses of the agreement that remain to be fulfilled. I will discuss these with the state government and explore ways to ensure their implementation,” he said, adding that the development commitments outlined in the accord would be executed in a phased manner.

The Bodo Peace Accord is widely regarded as a milestone in Assam’s peace process, and stakeholders continue to stress that its full implementation is crucial to ensuring political stability, inclusive development and lasting peace in the Bodoland region