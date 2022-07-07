A crucial meeting was held today at Janata Bhawan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma to review the progress of the Sadbhavana Project.

The meeting briefed the Chief Minister about the steps taken by top officials of various departments towards implementation of potential projects. The chief minister said that the state government has started the project to dispose off files that have been lying unsettled for years.

The move is aimed at making public files accessible in a safe and fast manner. Emphasizing on the progress towards implementation of the project with a mission-centric mindset, the Chief Minister directed all necessary steps to be taken to introduce online system by abolishing the traditional file system in a time bound manner. The chief minister directed for scanning and digitising all files as well as appropriate action to dispose of new files.

The chief minister directed the officials to take comprehensive action to inform the public about the disposal of these files on Lok Kalyan Diwas. He also directed senior secretaries to contact deputy commissioners to elect three third and fourth grade employees with no corruption complaints from each district to mark Lok Kalyan Diwas.

It may be recalled that historic and people-oriented steps have been taken towards quick, fair and professional disposal by classifying the pending files as ABCD in four sections for a long time.

The chief minister also directed the officials to take steps to introduce office arrangements immediately after the process of disposal of pending files is completed.

During the meeting, he asked for an aesthetic environment by maintaining the cleanliness of all departments including solar power system in the building of Janata Bhawan. For this, the Chief Minister directed a senior officer of each block of Janata Bhawan to be authorized to oversee the work.