People afraid to speak their minds in Assam under present CM: Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, on March 7 alleged that people in the state are afraid to express themselves freely under the government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gogoi, who has been declared the Congress candidate for the Jorhat Assembly constituency, arrived in the Upper Assam town to begin campaigning for the Assembly polls likely to be held in April.

Addressing reporters, he alleged that development in the state has benefited only a select few.

“Only one particular family has prospered in the state, and that family has managed to occupy nearly 12,000 bighas across Assam,” Gogoi claimed.

He also alleged that the number of liquor shops inside villages has increased while government schools are being shut down.

“People of Assam want Sarma removed from the CM’s chair. He has repeatedly undermined the dignity of the office,” he said.

Gogoi further claimed that the Congress has been receiving overwhelming public support during its ongoing ‘Xomoy Poribortonor’ (Time for Change) campaign.

He said although the date for the Assembly elections has not yet been announced, there is a strong possibility that the polls could be held before Bohag Bihu.

“We have around 30 days in our hands, and these are extremely valuable. I have urged our party workers to go door-to-door every day during this period,” he said.

On the opposition alliance, Gogoi said he remains hopeful.

“We held a joint press conference with three parties. In the coming days, we will begin joint campaign programmes and address public meetings together across Assam,” he said.

Responding to a question on a possible alliance with Raijor Dal, Gogoi said he was still optimistic.

“I am not disappointed yet. I am still hopeful that an alliance will happen. It may take a little time, but time has not run out yet,” he added.