Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin, has predicted a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal this time. Momin confidently stated that the BJP is expecting to secure more than 35 seats in the state.

"BJP will clean sweep in West Bengal," Momin declared. He further raised a slogan stating, "Abki baar Modi sarkar, ab ki baar Mamata ki buri haar," suggesting that the time has come for a defeat for the current West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Momin criticized Banerjee's tenure, particularly focusing on issues of safety and security in the state. "People are not safe in West Bengal, property of people is not protected in West Bengal," he added.

Momin specifically targeted Banerjee's record on women's safety, stating, "Being a woman Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee couldn't protect women in West Bengal." He expressed confidence that the electorate would respond strongly in the upcoming elections, indicating a potential shift in political power.