“People are with us”: AGP Chief Atul Bora confident of NDA’s bigger win in Assam

As early counting trends in the Assam Assembly elections showed the NDA taking a strong lead, Atul Bora expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance would return to power with an even stronger mandate.

Calling the initial trends “a good beginning,” Bora said the NDA was likely to perform better than in the previous election.

“This is a good beginning. I am sure we will win. NDA has chances of performing better than before. The way our government and our Chief Minister have worked for development in Assam, people are with us,” Bora said while speaking to reporters in Golaghat.

Targeting the Congress, the AGP president alleged that the opposition party had failed to earn the trust of the people.

“Congress did nothing for the people of the state, and the people do not trust them,” he said.

Bora further asserted that the BJP would once again secure a “thumping majority” in Assam and that Himanta Biswa Sarma would return as Chief Minister for another term.