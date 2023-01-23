It is time, the people of Assam are gearing up to celebrate Saraswati Puja. While preparations are in full swing, artisans from Samaguri area of Nagaon district are busy preparing structures and idols of Goddess Saraswati.

Vasant Utsav or Vasant Panchami is a famous festival amongst the Hindus. Preparations are in full awing to celebrate Saraswati Puja and this time artisans hope for better business this year.

Artisans of Nagaon Assam said that Saraswati Puja has come as life saver for artisans struggling with financial constraints and they are hoping that the festival would help to get their business on track.

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“There are four stalls in this area and we make all kinds of idol here. These dayy, we are focusing on making Swaraswati idols and we have made around 80 to 90 idols so far. These idols will will be installed in all the neighbouring areas”, one artisan told IndiaTodayNE on January 23.

Saraswati Puja, observed on the Hindu calendar during the tithi of Vasant Panchami, is a day dedicated to knowledge, music, and art.

The day has special significance among the student population, who celebrate it with great pomp and seek the deity's blessings to excel in their studies. During the celebration, both pupils and instructors participate in the ceremonies. College and school students espeically girls put on their best attire to celebrate the occassion.