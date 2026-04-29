People did not vote for BJP this time in Assam: Congress Candidate Debabrata Saikia rejects exit polls

Assam Assembly Leader of Opposition and Congress candidate from Nazira constituency, Debabrata Saikia on April 29 dismissed exit poll predictions favouring the BJP-led NDA in Assam, asserting that the “common people have not voted for BJP” in the state elections.

Speaking to reporters, Saikia said he does not give much importance to exit polls and claimed there was a strong undercurrent against the BJP across Assam.

“I don't pay much attention to exit polls, but the common man didn't vote for the BJP this time. Elections are fought on issues. The BJP gave a vision document for 10 years, but none of its promises were fulfilled. Instead of good times, bad times came for Assam,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that major issues such as unemployment, inflation, corruption, and unfulfilled promises had led to public dissatisfaction against the ruling party.

He claimed that more than 33 lakh youths in Assam remain unemployed and accused the BJP government of failing to address the issue despite repeated assurances.

Saikia also referred to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the issue of foreigners remained a major concern linked to the Assam Accord.

He further alleged that promises such as granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities and ensuring a corruption-free government were not fulfilled.

The Congress leader also mentioned the issue related to Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, claiming that assurances made by the Chief Minister regarding justice in the matter had not been fulfilled.

Referring to tea garden workers, Saikia alleged that the BJP had failed to implement its promise of increasing daily wages, adding that workers continue to face hardships.

“Considering all this, there is no reason for the people of Assam to choose the BJP again,” he said.

Saikia claimed that many “silent voters” and young voters were not in favour of the BJP and said the actual election results would become clear on May 4.

His remarks came after multiple exit polls projected a return of the BJP-led NDA government in Assam.

According to Axis My India, the BJP-led alliance is projected to win between 88 and 100 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, while the Congress alliance is expected to secure 24 to 36 seats.

Another exit poll by JVC projected 88 to 101 seats for the BJP and 23 to 33 seats for Congress.

Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will take place on May 4.