People fed up with Congress’s dynastic politics: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Assam

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on April 4 said that people in Assam are “fed up” with decades of dynastic politics under the Congress and are firmly backing the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing election rallies in Goalpara West and Dispur constituencies, the BJP MP claimed that there is strong public support for the ruling party across the state.

“Wherever you go, be it rural or urban areas, there is a clear one-sided wave in favour of the BJP. After decades of Congress’ dynastic politics and corruption, people are firmly backing the BJP,” Surya said.

He asserted that Assam is on a path of development under the BJP-led NDA government headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Surya, infrastructure development, improved road connectivity, and expanding opportunities in education and employment have transformed the state.

“It is very clear that the people of Assam will not give the Congress another chance,” he said.

Highlighting women-centric initiatives, Surya said women have emerged as a key support base for the BJP, attributing it to government schemes aimed at ensuring dignity and economic empowerment.

He cited the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Asoni, which has supported over 5.5 lakh girl students in pursuing higher education, and the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, under which financial assistance has been extended to lakhs of women to start or expand small businesses.

“They are now truly the masters of their own destiny,” he added.

Recalling his student days in Bengaluru, Surya said many students from Assam earlier migrated for better education opportunities, but the situation is now changing with institutions being developed within the state.

“Today, Assam is emerging as an education hub of the Northeast with IIT, IIM, NLU, new medical colleges and a skill university being set up,” he said.

He further claimed that more than 1.6 lakh government jobs have been provided through a transparent, merit-based system, alongside initiatives to support youth through education and skill development.

“Assam has moved from agitation to aspiration, and from insurgency to industry. Under the leadership of the PM and the CM, things are taking a positive turn. The next five years will further strengthen Assam’s developmental trajectory,” Surya said.

Criticising the Congress, he alleged that years of “neglect and inaction” had pushed people to seek alternatives.

“There is a clear sense on the ground that people are ready for a new chapter of development, opportunity and accountable governance,” he added.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with results to be declared on May 4.