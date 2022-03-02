The process of evacuating the remaining people is still going on.

Yesterday thirteen students reached India safely. These students are Manzoor Alam, Hirock Deka, Anamika Baishya, Anmol Sekhar Das, Manisha Wahid, Manisha Baishya, Samdrita Hazarika, Pratiksha Gogoi, Udangshri Basumatary, Karina Bora, Farmi Nashrin Sultana, Bastobika Das, Alivia Rajmedhi.

And today four students arrived back at their home. They are Gurpreet Kaur, Dhritiman Victor Bhuyan, Panchi Mohan, and Anisha Gogoi.

Indian Embassy has asked its citizens stranded in Ukraine to reach out to the embassy for evacuation and also has issued helpline numbers for Northeast people.

Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of the Indian Nationals.

The official said," The embassy will convey information as soon as the arrangements are finalized so that the Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country."

"Please carry your passports and necessary documents all time. Follow Embassy website and social media posts for updates on this regard."

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