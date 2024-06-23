Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his displeasure over a particular community's voting behavior. He wrote, "There are people of a particular community who got house, toilet, road, government job, ration, and Rs 1250 per month from Modi government. But this community voted for Congress. Because they want appeasement. Their aim was not development but to remove Modi and maintain the dominance of their community."

Addressing a public rally in the state on June 22, Sarma questioned, "Who is involved in communal activities today? Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana houses can be seen in Baghbor, Jania. The person who lives in the house given by Modi ji, the person who uses the electricity given by Modi Ji, and the person who goes to the toilet given by Modi Ji, on the 9th of every month, 1250 rupees are deposited in the bank account, that person has also courageously gone to the centre of the vote and voted for the Congress party, not for Narendra Modi. Such extreme manifestations and communalism have never been reported before."

Sarma continued his criticism, emphasizing the perceived ingratitude, "Think about the person whose family has got a government job without paying a penny, the person whose family has got a house given by Modi ji, got electricity, the road in front of the house is pucca, the school is pucca, that person has not thought about the price of things, that person has not thought about anything else, they only think is 'Modi Hatao'. Apart from that, nothing much do they think about."

He further accused the community of having a singular political aim, "But because Hindu society is secular, we are not thinking about 'Modi Bachao'. Somebody voted for Modi, somebody did not vote for Modi, but the minority community people of Bangladesh origin, even if there is a Congress government in the state, even if the price of petrol is 300 rupees, they will give it to the Congress because they are aiming to capture Assam in the next 10 years, this is their one and only goal."

Sarma also referenced recent incidents, linking them to the political climate, "At the time of elections, there was a MCC, we ministers did not come to the office, I was out of state for election work. It was during these three periods that they attacked the police station of Lakhimpur. By that time, they had arrived in the Hindu village of Barpeta and launched a related attack. And within this one month, they went to Kochm Rajbongchi village of Kokrajhar and carried out a land grabbing operation. Because of MCC, the BJP government did not sleep for a month, only remained inactive. All we need to imagine is three coordinated attacks in a month of inaction and how many such attacks will go on day and night when there is no BJP government in Assam."

The Chief Minister's comments have stirred significant controversy and sparked discussions on communalism, political loyalty, and the effectiveness of government welfare schemes.