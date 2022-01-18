GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory, but people who are not willing to get vaccinated must stay at home.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, "Vaccination against COVID-19 is not mandatory but the unvaccinated can't attend meetings, enter offices and restaurants. People not willing to get vaccinated can stay back at home." He further said that what the Central government has said, the state government is also saying similar things.

"In Assam, if necessary, then the Covid-19 vaccination certificate will have to be shown. We cannot allow anti-public work to happen," Sarma added.

He also said that in Guwahati 100 per cent of people have got the first and second doses.

Meanwhile, the Assam government also revised the timings of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am with effect from January 8 until further orders. Earlier, the night curfew timings in Assam was from 11.30 am to 6 pm.