As counting for the Assam Panchayat elections began early Sunday morning, initial trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in most districts across the state. Based on current figures, the NDA appears to be on track to win a large number of Zila Parishad and Regional Panchayat seats, pointing towards a strong mandate from rural Assam.

Responding to the early leads, BJP Assam Pradesh President and Member of Parliament Shri Dilip Saikia expressed deep gratitude to the people of the state. He said, “The people of Assam have reposed faith in the NDA once again,” and called the voter response “extraordinary and unprecedented.” He credited the alliance’s strong performance to the developmental work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to Saikia, the people have chosen continuity, progress and stability over political noise. He said the results reflected the people’s desire to strengthen grassroots democracy and accelerate rural development. He also pointed out that the support seen in this election cuts across caste, community, and regional lines.

The BJP President praised the role of top leaders such as Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita. He said their leadership, combined with hard work by local party workers and alliance partners like the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), was crucial in reaching out to every corner of the state.

Saikia also assured that all promises made in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) would be fulfilled in a step-by-step and time-bound manner. He emphasized the party’s continued commitment to the Panchayati Raj system, stating that the focus will remain on rural progress and inclusive governance.

It is worth noting that in the 2018 Panchayat elections, the BJP had won 212 Zila Parishad seats and 1,025 regional Panchayat constituencies, while AGP had secured 19 and 118 respectively. This time, the alliance is eyeing an even better performance.