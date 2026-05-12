'People of Assam voted for development’: Dy CM Shinde congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma on third-term win

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Assam on Tuesday, May 12, leaders from across the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hailed the alliance’s emphatic victory, calling it a strong endorsement of development politics as Himanta Biswa Sarma prepares to begin his third consecutive term as chief minister.

Eknath Shinde congratulated Sarma and the NDA for securing a historic mandate, saying the people of Assam had voted decisively for continued development.

“The people of Assam have voted on the issue of development. I express my gratitude to the people of this region and congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team. They now have another opportunity to accelerate the pace of development,” Shinde said in a self-recorded video message.

He further said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi and with the support of a “double-engine government,” the aspirations of Assam’s people would be fulfilled.

Joining the chorus of congratulations, Manik Saha described the atmosphere across the country as one of celebration and positive energy following the BJP’s successive electoral victories.

“This is a matter of immense pride. The country is brimming with positive energy, and with the blessings of the Prime Minister, the BJP is securing victories in one state after another,” Saha said.

Atul Bora, president of Asom Gana Parishad and MLA-elect from Bokakhat, said the massive mandate reflected people’s trust in the alliance.

“The people of Assam have rewarded us with a massive mandate. The next five years will be crucial, and the people will witness a golden era of Assam,” Bora said.

Mohan Yadav also congratulated the people of Assam, calling the NDA’s third consecutive victory a remarkable achievement.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Duliajan MLA-elect Rameswar Teli described the swearing-in ceremony as a historic personal milestone, saying he was grateful to both the party and the electorate.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held in Guwahati on May 12 and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured a commanding victory in the 126-member Assam Assembly, winning 102 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and Bodoland People's Front secured 10 seats each.

The opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress managed 19 seats, while Raijor Dal and All India United Democratic Front won two seats each. The All India Trinamool Congress secured one seat, while the Assam Jatiya Parishad failed to open its account.

(Inputs from ANI)