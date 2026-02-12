People of Assam want change, will vote for Congress: DK Shivakumar after AICC meet

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on February 12, expressed confidence that the Congress will win the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, stating that people in the state are seeking a change in leadership.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital after an AICC meeting, Shivakumar said discussions were held regarding the political situation in Assam and preparations for the elections have already begun.

“We discussed elections in Assam as the state is very important for us. There will be a big change in Assam. The people of Assam want a new government with new leadership in the state. We are confident that people in Assam will vote for the Congress because we have protected national interests. We have started our electoral process there,” he said.

Congress leader and Assam election in-charge Bhupesh Baghel also stated that detailed discussions were held on the state’s political climate. He alleged that the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has failed the people.

“The people of Assam want change. The way people in the Himanta Biswa Sarma government are looting is not acceptable to the people of Assam. A Congress government will be formed in Assam,” Baghel said.

Assam is scheduled to hold Assembly elections later this year, with the BJP seeking to retain power in the 126-member House.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on February 10, published the final voter list for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 across all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state. The final electoral roll records a total of 2,49,58,139 voters, a decrease of 2,43,485 from the draft list figure of 2,52,01,624.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the final list comprises 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters and 343 third-gender voters.

The draft voter list was published on December 27, 2025, following a house-to-house verification drive conducted from November 22 to December 20, 2025. The period for filing claims and objections was open from December 27, 2025 to January 22, 2026, the CEO’s office said in a press release.