The battle between Assam's ruling BJP and Congress intensified on Sunday, February 16 with both sides threatening legal action.

"Who will be the former and present Chief Minister will be decided by the people of Assam—not by you," declared Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, responding to Congress's accusations of running a smear campaign against one of its MPs.

The sharp response came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Sarma of launching a "character assassination" campaign against Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi. "This is character assassination of the worst type," Ramesh stated in a social media post on February 16, announcing immediate legal action.

The controversy stems from Gogoi's victory in the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat in June 2024, which he secured despite intensive campaigning by BJP leaders. Ramesh claimed the attacks were motivated by Gogoi's efforts to expose "blatant corruption and blackdeeds" in the state government.

"The Assam CM - like his Supreme Leader in New Delhi - is a master of defamation, distortion, and diversion," Ramesh declared, predicting electoral defeat for Sarma's government within twelve months.

The Chief Minister welcomed the prospect of legal proceedings, revealing that his government would also initiate legal action. "I wholeheartedly welcome legal action against me. In fact, the Government of Assam is also initiating legal proceedings from today," Sarma stated.