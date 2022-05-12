Following the arrest of a youth for duping money in the name of additional superintendent of police of Morigaon on Monday last, the public and student body staged massive protests against the police in Laharighat.

As per the reports, Public handed over the accused Ajarul Islam to police. But the police secretly released him at midnight on Tuesday. After that, people of Morigaon district stages protest against the additional superintendent of police.

With slogans like ‘Additional superintendent of police Go Back’, ‘Assam police go back’, people in Laharighat created a stir at the premises of Lahribhat police station. The protest led to casualties between the police and the protesters.

It may be mentioned that the alleged fraudster had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh each from four persons from Bhuyanbari village of Laharighat in the name of additional superintendent of police of Morigaon.