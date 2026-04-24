People voting against Mamata Banerjee with anger for change: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 24, asserted that voters in West Bengal are turning out in large numbers against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, driven by what he described as “anger for change.”

Speaking during the campaign, Sarma said, “It is clear that people are voting against Mamata Banerjee. The people are voting with anger for change,” adding that the electoral mood reflects a strong desire for political transformation in the state.



Expressing confidence in the prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he claimed that the party is certain to win at least 110 seats and could go on to secure around 200 seats in the assembly elections.

He further stated that voters are participating “with energy and determination,” indicating a shift in public sentiment. Sarma also emphasised the importance of engaging directly with people to understand ground realities, remarking that mere claims are not enough without public interaction.

On related issues, the Assam Chief Minister reiterated his stance on illegal immigration, stating that firm measures would be taken, a comment that is expected to trigger political reactions.

Polling in West Bengal is being closely watched as parties vie for a decisive mandate in the state.