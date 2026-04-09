“People voting for democratic and empowered Assam”: Gaurav Gogoi after casting vote

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Congress candidate from the Jorhat Assembly constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, cast his vote on April 9, in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the state will witness a transformative political change.

Speaking to media after casting his vote, Gogoi said, “Today is an important day for Assam, and people are coming forward to make a decisive choice for the state. The hope in people’s eyes, the confidence in their voices, and the fearless expression of their views indicate that we will witness an empowered and new Assam on May 4.”

He added that voters are supporting the ideals of democracy and progress. “People are electing a republican, democratic, and empowered Assam. They will vote in favour of Assam’s civilisation, moral, and democratic values,” he stated.

Before casting his vote, Gogoi paid floral tributes to his father and former Assam Chief Minister, Tarun Gogoi, remembering his legacy and contribution to the state.

Accompanying him at the polling booth, his mother Dolly Gogoi expressed gratitude to the electorate, saying, “I seek the love and blessings of the people of Jorhat.” His aunt Lakshani Rani Gogoi also extended her blessings, stating that she hopes for the continued development of Assam and Gaurav Gogoi’s success.

The Jorhat constituency has emerged as a key political battleground in Upper Assam. Gogoi is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) incumbent MLA, Hitendra Nath Goswami, making the seat a high-stakes contest.

Historically known as Assam’s “tea capital,” Jorhat’s electoral dynamics are significantly influenced by tea garden communities, alongside the Ahom Hindu population and Assamese-speaking voters. This unique social composition makes the constituency politically sensitive and crucial in determining the electoral outcome in Upper Assam.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is currently underway, with voting taking place from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The Congress is contesting the elections as part of a six-party alliance against the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a third consecutive term in office.