People will decide how Zubeen Divas will be celebrated, government will follow: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 19 said the people of the state would determine how ‘Zubeen Divas’ is observed in the future, while declining to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings into the death of singer and musician Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to media on the first death anniversary of Zubeen Garg, Sarma said the matter relating to the singer’s death was currently before the court and that, as Chief Minister, he would not comment on the judicial proceedings.

“The judicial proceedings are underway. As Chief Minister, I cannot comment on a matter that is before the court,” Sarma said.

On the observance of ‘Zubeen Divas’, he said the government would follow the direction of the people.

“People will decide how Zubeen Divas will be celebrated,” the Chief Minister said, adding that people across Assam were commemorating the occasion.

“Wherever the people go, the government will go in that direction,” he said.

Sarma also said he would visit Madhupur Satra and hold discussions with the West Bengal government regarding land for its expansion. He said that if land was made available by the West Bengal government, Assam would develop the satra on a larger scale.

The Chief Minister made the remarks after visiting the BJP headquarters in Guwahati’s Basistha, where he participated in a blood donation drive organised to mark Zubeen Garg’s first death anniversary. State minister Keshab Mahanta and BJP workers were also present during the programme.

The Assam BJP had announced blood donation camps across the state on September 19 as a tribute to the late singer. The programme was organised across the party’s organisational districts, with workers and office-bearers participating in the initiative.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fans, family members and artistes gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur on Saturday to mark the first death anniversary of the singer. People offered prayers, lit lamps and incense and sang his songs at the memorial site.

The three-day commemorative programme at Zubeen Khetra began on September 17 and is concluding on September 19. The programme includes religious and cultural events, including Bhagawat recitation and Bhaona.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. His first death anniversary is being observed across Assam through memorial events, cultural programmes and other public initiatives.

At his residence in Guwahati’s Kahilipara, a bust of the singer has also been decorated with flowers, with a temporary memorial space arranged for admirers to pay their respects.