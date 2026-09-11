‘People will vote with conscience, not emotions’: BJP’s Debasish Sharma on Nagaon bypoll

BJP candidate Debasish Sharma has expressed confidence in winning the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, saying voters in the constituency are seeking development and will make their choice based on their assessment of the issues rather than emotions.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said his longstanding association with Nagaon would shape his campaign, arguing that he would approach voters as someone familiar to them rather than simply as a candidate.

“The opposition will say anything in politics, but my relationship with people here is very old. I won’t go to them as a candidate but as a member of their family,” Sharma said.

He said voters were aware of what the constituency needed and claimed the BJP was best placed to deliver development.

“The people of this constituency are intelligent. They want development. And they also know that, for development, the only answer is BJP,” he said.

Sharma further said the by-election would see voters make a considered choice.

“This time, people won’t vote with their emotions but with their conscience,” he said, adding that he was confident of a BJP victory if voters exercised their franchise accordingly.

The BJP candidate also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia for their support. He also thanked Nagaon MLAs for their guidance and expressed gratitude to voters for their support.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee approved Sharma’s candidature for the by-election in constituency 09-Nagaon, with the party announcing his name on September 11.

Sharma, a former Nagaon district commissioner and administrative officer, had joined the BJP earlier along with journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita. The three formally joined the party at the BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha on Tuesday, in the presence of Saikia and other senior party leaders.