"People with self-respect will leave Congress": BJP MLA on Bhupen Borah's resignation

BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan on Monday, February 16, predicted a mass exodus from the Assam Congress, alleging that internal dissatisfaction has reached a tipping point. Taking aim at state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Phukan criticised the party’s leadership and claimed that the organisation is undergoing a controversial transformation.

He further alleged that under the influence of senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, the party is turning into what he described as a “Miya party.” Phukan asserted that “people with self-respect” in Assam would leave the Congress and take decisive political steps in the coming days.

Just months before Assam heads into the crucial 2026 Assembly elections, the Congress has been jolted by a dramatic internal rupture. Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah has resigned from the party, sending his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and forwarding a copy to senior leader Rahul Gandhi, as per sources.

Borah also removed 'Congress' from his X bio, indicating, no more association with the party.

Bhupen Borah allegedly criticised Rakibul Hussain, accusing him of meddling in organisational affairs and creating an uneasy atmosphere within the Assam Congress.

Borah, who served as President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee from 2021 to 2024, has been a prominent face of the party in the state. He represented the Bihpuria Assembly constituency for two consecutive terms from 2006 to 2016.

The resignation is being widely viewed not merely as an individual decision but as a symptom of deeper internal fractures within the Congress at a politically sensitive time, as another sitting Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal from West Goalpara, will be joining Raijor Dal today. Abdur Rashid Mandal had allegedly blamed Rakibul Hussain for his ultimate exit from the party.

The remarks come against the backdrop of reports that multiple Congress legislators are set to sever ties with the party. Among those expected to resign are North Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das. Mangaldoi MLA Basanta Das, a former Cabinet Minister during the tenure of ex-Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, is also likely to quit.

Other MLAs reportedly preparing to leave include Bagbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, West Goalpara MLA Abdul Rashid Mandal, South Karimganj MLA Siddique Ahmed and Barpeta MLA Abdul Rahim Ahmed.

If formalised, the exits could significantly dent the Congress’ legislative strength in the state and reshape the political landscape ahead of the elections.

Adding to the offensive, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of neglecting Hindus and ordinary families in its state-level political approach. He claimed that the party recently sent three minority MLAs along with AICC observers during their state tour, alleging that such moves reflect a narrowing political space within the organisation.