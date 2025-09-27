Person arrested in Guwahati with tiger and deer skins

A person was arrested in Guwahati on Saturday after being found in possession of a tiger skin and eight deer skins, officials confirmed.

The arrest was made during a joint raid conducted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), and the Forest Department in the Bhetapara area of the city.

According to an SSB official, the operation was based on specific intelligence. “During the raid, one individual was apprehended, and one tiger skin along with eight deer skins were seized,” he said.

The official added that similar operations were carried out on August 15 and September 7, which had led to previous arrests and the recovery of wildlife items. Information obtained from those arrested in these earlier raids helped facilitate the latest operation.

The authorities continue to investigate the case to track down others potentially involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

This arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by security and wildlife agencies to curb poaching and trafficking of endangered species in Assam.