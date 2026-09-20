'Personal favourite': Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute to Assamese music icon Jayanta Hazarika

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, September 20, paid tribute to legendary Assamese singer and composer Jayanta Hazarika on his birth anniversary, describing him as his “personal favourite”.

In a post on X, Sarma said Hazarika’s “soulful voice, immortal melodies and deeply evocative compositions” had held a special place in his heart throughout his life.

“On his birth anniversary, I pay my deepest tributes to the legendary musician and iconic singer, Jayanta Hazarika,” Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister also said Hazarika’s musical creations continue to enrich Assam’s cultural heritage and resonate with people across generations.

Jayanta Hazarika, popularly known as “Rana Da”, was born on September 20, 1943, in Mangaldai. He was the younger brother of legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika.

Hazarika was known for blending Assamese musical traditions with Western influences including jazz, rock and roll and Western classical music. He died in Kolkata in 1977 at the age of 34.