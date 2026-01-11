"Personal interests cannot block future infrastructure": CJI Surya Kant on Gauhati HC Bar’s objections

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant on Sunday, January 11 expressed surprise and concern over the opposition by sections of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) to the proposed integrated Judicial Court Complex in North Guwahati, asserting that personal or vested interests cannot be valid grounds to resist infrastructure development meant for the future of the judiciary.

The CJI made the remarks after laying the foundation stone for the new integrated Judicial Court Complex at Rangmahal in Assam’s North Guwahati on January 11, 2026. The facility is envisaged to also house the Gauhati High Court.

Describing the project as future-ready, Justice Kant said the integrated complex has been planned to meet the evolving aspirations of the judicial system. “The integrated Judicial Court Complex is envisaged to match the aspirations of the future,” he said, underscoring the need for modern, consolidated judicial infrastructure.

As the head of the country’s judiciary, the Chief Justice emphasised that he is duty-bound to cater not only to present requirements but also to the needs of future generations of legal professionals. He pointed out that infrastructure planning must account for the growing number of lawyers, judges and litigants entering the system.

Justice Kant said he was taken aback upon learning that the Gauhati High Court Bar Association is opposing the project, which aims to bring multiple judicial facilities under one roof. “Those opposing the new court complex are either ill-informed or not realising the needs of new members of the bar,” he remarked.

Taking a firm stance, the CJI asserted that resistance rooted in personal convenience or vested interests cannot override the larger public interest. “Personal vested interest should not be valid grounds for opposing development of infrastructure for the future,” he added.

The Gauhati High Court Bar Association has been objecting to the proposed relocation of the High Court complex from the heart of Guwahati city to the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River. However, Justice Kant defended the choice of location, stating that the site is strategically positioned and designed to offer comprehensive facilities in a single, integrated campus.

According to the CJI, the new complex will enhance efficiency, accessibility and the overall working environment of the judiciary, aligning Assam’s judicial infrastructure with national standards and long-term requirements.