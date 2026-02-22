Persons with disabilities seek political inclusion ahead of Assam polls

Ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, persons with disabilities (PwDs) on February 21 demanded greater political participation, reservation at all governance levels, and time-bound implementation of disability rights legislation in the state.



The demands were raised during a state-level consultation organised under the ‘Mera Vote, Mera Bharat’ campaign, led by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in collaboration with Young Indians Guwahati and supported by Mphasis F1 Foundation. Over 130 participants, including PwDs, representatives of Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs), and industry stakeholders, deliberated on measures to address the political exclusion of PwDs.



“The essence of democracy lies in equal participation of all citizens. Persons with disabilities are not seeking charity; they are asserting their constitutional right to political participation,” said Arman Ali, executive director of NCPEDP.



Key demands included five per cent reservation for PwDs across governance structures, mandatory gender- and disability-inclusive panchayats, incentives for private sector initiatives promoting accessibility, and affordable, accessible private health insurance. Participants also called for clear budgetary allocations for inclusive education, disability sensitisation and training, establishment of accessible sports facilities, and awareness campaigns on disability matters.



The consultation aimed to create a platform for PwDs to articulate their expectations to political parties. The demands will be consolidated into a formal charter, which will be submitted to major parties with a request to incorporate them into election manifestos.



With over 2 lakh registered voters with disabilities in Assam, organisers said the initiative could influence political commitments in the upcoming polls, likely to be held in March-April.