PETA India has taken a firm stance against the practice of 'Bulbul Fights' in Assam by filing a petition with the Gauhati High Court.

The group is also seeking an interim stay before the Gauhati High Court to prevent any bulbul fights from being conducted during the course of the proceedings, which involve red-vented bulbuls— a species protected under Schedule II of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

PETA India's investigations have revealed that these birds are captured illegally, often drugged with marijuana and other intoxicants, and starved to provoke aggression for the fights. These actions not only cause immense suffering to the gentle bulbuls but also violate several central laws.



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The issue came to the forefront following the Assam government's decision to permit buffalo and bulbul bird fights as part of the Bhogali Bihu celebrations, after a hiatus of nine years.

This move contradicts the spirit of non-violence and compassion deeply rooted in Indian culture, as noted by PETA India. The organization emphasizes that forcing animals into such violent confrontations for entertainment is inherently cruel and inflicts immeasurable pain and terror upon them.

The case is listed for February 1 for further consideration of its interim prayers.

Through this legal action, PETA India hopes to put an end to the barbaric tradition of 'Bulbul Fights' and ensure the welfare of these innocent creatures.