Petrol bombs hurled at Congress candidate’s residence in Diphu

Unidentified persons allegedly hurled petrol bombs at the residence of a Congress candidate in Assam’s Diphu, police said on May 5, in an incident that has raised concerns over election-related tensions in the region.

According to officials, none of the six petrol bombs thrown at the house of Raton Engti, the Congress nominee from Bokajan, exploded, preventing any damage or injuries.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday night.

Police said Engti and his family members were inside the house at the time, but did not hear any sound as the explosives failed to detonate. The matter came to light the next morning when Engti noticed the unexploded devices and alerted authorities.

A police team reached the spot, seized the petrol bombs, and launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are probing possible motives and attempting to identify those responsible.

Engti had contested the recent Assembly election but lost to BJP candidate Surjya Rongphar by a margin of over 17,000 votes.

Authorities have assured that security measures are being reviewed and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.