Petrol pumps across Assam remained shut for 24 hours from 6 am on November 12 as petroleum dealers launched a statewide 'no-purchase, no-sale' protest against alleged harassment and arbitrary actions by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The shutdown, called by the North East India Petroleum Dealers' Association (NEIPDA), will continue until 6 am on November 13. The association has also warned of an indefinite shutdown from November 23 if its grievances remain unresolved.

The petroleum dealers have accused OMCs, including Indian Oil Corporation, of adopting high-handed practices, threatening fuel supply disruptions and taking arbitrary decisions without following due process or giving dealers an opportunity to present their side.

Among the major grievances raised by the association are threats to discontinue petrol and diesel supplies over alleged violations, cancellation of tank-truck consortium arrangements without prior notice, and pressure on dealers to purchase additional products, particularly lubricants.

NEIPDA has further alleged that fuel-loading facilities were blocked and dealers were compelled to install point-of-sale machines despite concerns over pending payments and financial losses.

The association has also accused oil companies of making unilateral deductions from dealers' SAP accounts and delaying reimbursement of approved subsidies and payments made to meet Legal Metrology Department requirements.

NEIPDA general secretary Arup Goswami alleged that oil marketing companies were acting beyond their authority and harassing dealers without providing them an opportunity to explain their position.

He also raised concerns over the alleged forced sale of products that customers did not purchase, claiming that such items remain stocked at retail outlets, occupying space and causing substantial financial losses.

The association has demanded the restoration of cancelled agreements, withdrawal of disputed deductions, reimbursement of pending dues and an end to the alleged forced sale of lubricants.

NEIPDA has warned that failure to resolve the issues could lead to an indefinite shutdown from November 23, potentially disrupting petroleum supplies across Assam.