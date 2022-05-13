The North East India Petroleum Dealers Association (NEIPDA) has called for 24 hours shut down of petrol pumps in Guwahati from Friday.

The NEIPDA has announced the 24-hour petrol pumps bandh in Guwahati, Assam alleging “unlawful trade practices… carried out by Oil Company in collusion with the transporters, sometimes even with the Mazdoor Union”.

All petrol pumps located in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam will remain shut from Friday for 24 hours.