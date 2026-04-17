Petroleum, LPG supply fully normal in Assam; authorities urge public to avoid panic buying

The supply of domestic LPG cylinders and petroleum products across Assam remains completely normal and under control, according to an official press brief issued on April 17, 2026. Authorities stated that petrol, diesel, and LPG are being supplied without interruption through a well-coordinated system involving Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and the State Government.

At present, the state has 1,737 retail fuel outlets, including 1,461 operated by OMCs and 276 private outlets, along with nine active depots. On a daily basis, around 2,935 kilolitres of petrol and 3,670 kilolitres of diesel are supplied. Officials confirmed that current stock levels are sufficient for 21 days of petrol and 46 days of diesel, with no restrictions imposed on fuel sales.

Consumption patterns remain stable, in line with the January–March 2026 average, indicating no abnormal demand.

Regarding LPG, nearly 93 lakh consumers are being served through 604 distributors and seven bottling plants across the state. On average, 1.39 lakh LPG refills are delivered daily, and the existing backlog of around 4.28 days is being cleared systematically. No instances of stock shortages have been reported, and distributors currently have adequate supply.

The government also highlighted progress in digitalisation, with 84 per cent of LPG bookings now being made online, up from 49 per cent two months ago. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) compliance has also improved significantly to 72 per cent. Consumers have been encouraged to adopt digital booking methods and ensure DAC verification during delivery for transparency.

To prevent hoarding and illegal diversion, joint inspections by OMC and state officials have intensified. Since last month, 319 inspections have been conducted, leading to the seizure of 274 cylinders, registration of one FIR, and three arrests. Disciplinary action has also been taken against erring distributors, with 88 issued show-cause notices and six suspended for violating standard procedures.

Authorities have reassured citizens that the supply chain remains robust and have urged the public not to engage in panic buying, as sufficient stock and uninterrupted distribution are being maintained across Assam.