The special cell of Assam Police on September 22 night arrested two more members of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

These two PFI members have been arrested from Karimganj and another one from New Delhi.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Hiren Chandra Nath, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Special Branch (SB) said, "Yesterday a team from the Assam police apprehended two persons, one from Karimganj district in Assam and another one from New Delhi who hails from West Bengal".

The arrested persons have been identified as Bazlul Karim, State Executive Committee member, PFI & General Secty, Barak Valley District Committee PFI and Dr Minarul Seikh, Member NEC, PFI, State President, West Bengal hailing from Putimaripara Gram Panchayat, Nadia district, West Bengal.

With the arrests of these two members, the total number of members arrested stands at 12.

Both the persons will be produced in court on September 23.

Earlier on September 23, the ten arrested have been sent to judicial custody. Out of the 10 PFIs, nine were PFI cadres and one had links with PFI.

They were produced before the court and the court ordered them to remand for five days in police custody.

Police seized mobile phones and some documents from the members and produced them in court.

A case has been registered against them under case no 02/2022 u/s 120(B),124(A)/153(A)/353.