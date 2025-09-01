PGT candidates urge Assam government to release pending merit lists ahead of October deadline

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) candidates in Assam have called on the state government to expedite the release of the second and third merit lists for PGT appointments, highlighting prolonged delays and unfilled vacancies.

Addressing a press conference at the Gauhati Press Club on Monday, the candidates expressed frustration over the government’s inaction. The first merit list was published on May 30, and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had assured that subsequent lists would follow soon. However, nearly three months later, the pending lists remain unpublished.

The candidates pointed out that even after the first list, around 230 posts are still vacant, leaving nearly 400 qualified candidates excluded from the recruitment process. With the deadline for issuing appointment letters set for October 10, they urged the Education Department and the state leadership, including the Chief Minister, to ensure the release of the remaining lists in the first half of September.

On June 28, Minister Pegu had stated via social media that the second and third merit lists for both Graduate and Post Graduate Teacher posts would be released. The candidates have now appealed for immediate action, emphasizing that the advertisement clearly mentioned the publication of multiple merit lists.

Among the issues highlighted, an overlap in selections for the subjects Assamese and Alternative Assamese has been observed, with some candidates appearing in both categories. Candidates have requested the authorities to address this overlap and release separate merit lists as originally intended, noting that cut-offs for these distinct posts should not be identical.

The PGT aspirants reiterated that prompt issuance of the pending merit lists is crucial to prevent injustice and ensure transparency in the recruitment process.