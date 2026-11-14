Assam Don Bosco University hosted the state-level celebration of National Pharmacy Week 2026 at its Sonapur campus on Saturday, bringing together around 2,000 pharmacy students and delegates from 34 institutions across Assam and Meghalaya.

Organised under the aegis of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), New Delhi, this year's celebration was held under the theme 'Swasth Bharat: Combating Antimicrobial Resistance', focusing on the importance of addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and promoting the rational use of medicines.

The programme began with the National Anthem, followed by a traditional Bihu dance performance showcasing Assam's cultural heritage.

Jashubhai Hirabhai Chaudhari, Vice-President of the Pharmacy Council of India, attended the event as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he said the policies and development initiatives of the Central Government had contributed to significant changes across the country, particularly in the Northeast. He said the participation of pharmacists and students from various institutions reflected the growing importance of the pharmaceutical sector in the region.

The event was hosted by Assam Don Bosco University with the support of its Vice-Chancellor, Fr. Dr. Jose Palely. Among the other dignitaries present were Ranjib Sarma, senior spokesperson and social media in-charge of the Assam BJP; Mohd. Bashir, PCI National Coordinator; Antony Laloo, PCI member from Meghalaya; and office-bearers and executive members of the Assam Pharmacy Council.

The celebration saw participation from students and delegates representing 34 pharmacy institutions, including Pragjyotishpur University, Assam University, Assam Down Town University, Girijananda Chowdhury University, Dibrugarh University and Krishnaguru Adhyatmik University, among others.

An inter-institutional poster-making competition was also organised as part of the programme, providing students an opportunity to highlight issues related to pharmaceutical science and public health.

Sailendra Pandey, Pranta Prachar Pramukh of Sanskar Bharati, Assam, attended the prize distribution ceremony as a guest speaker and felicitated the winners.

In his address, Pandey drew parallels between the role of pharmacists and the account of Lord Hanuman bringing the Sanjeevani herb to save Lakshmana in the Ramayana. He said pharmacists play an essential role in healthcare delivery and that medical treatment remains incomplete without their contribution.

Emphasising the importance of professional responsibility, he said medicines could save lives when administered in the correct dosage and according to prescribed standards, but could also cause serious harm if used improperly.

Pandey also acknowledged the contribution of pharmacists in Assam during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying their service during the public health emergency would remain significant. He urged pharmacy students to uphold professional ethics, dedication and a spirit of service in their careers.

The concluding session was addressed by state convener Sudhir Chandra Saha, a PCI member and Deputy Director of the Pharmacy Department, Government of Assam.

Saha thanked the participating institutions, dignitaries, students and organisers for their contribution to the event. He urged pharmacists and students to organise more public awareness initiatives on antimicrobial resistance and the responsible use of medicines.

He also called for greater awareness and utilisation of healthcare schemes introduced by the Central and State governments, emphasising the need for collective efforts to strengthen public health and build a healthier society.

The programme concluded with a renewed commitment to raising awareness about antimicrobial resistance and a vote of thanks to the media fraternity for its support.