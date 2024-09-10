Internationally acclaimed photographer Vicky Roy delivered a powerful message on resilience and awareness at a talk show on Photography and Disaster in Silchar on Tuesday, September 10.

The event, organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Cachar, drew over 200 participants to the Ceremony Banquet Hall.

Roy, known for his work documenting marginalised communities and disaster-affected areas, shared his journey to becoming a globally recognised photographer. He emphasised photography's crucial role in raising awareness about environmental and humanitarian crises.

The photographer highlighted the ethical responsibilities of those working in disaster-stricken regions, stressing the importance of storytelling with sensitivity and purpose. His reflections on climate change impacts and human displacement resonated strongly with the audience.

Yubaraj Borthakur, Additional District Commissioner & CEO of DDMA Cachar, inaugurated the event. Attendees included government officials, volunteers, NGOs, media representatives, and local photography enthusiasts. Youth from Silchar's slum areas were particularly inspired by Roy's message of using photography as a tool for change.

The talk show provided a unique platform for engagement with Roy, encouraging budding photographers to use their craft for societal benefit. Shamim Ahmed Laskar, District Project Officer of DDMA Cachar, delivered the closing remarks for this enlightening session.