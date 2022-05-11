On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked off the Gunotsav celebrations at Ghorabandha school in Sipajhhar, Darrang district. In his inaugural speech, CM Sarma asserted that words like "protest" be deleted from the educational system, and he urged TET-trained teachers to stop protesting. "Protests have put Assam on the back foot since independence," he continued.

The state administration aims to introduce a hybrid model of education in government-funded institutions, according to the CM. Today, he made a number of announcements, including this one.

"Government-funded schools in Assam will now use a hybrid approach," Sarma remarked. To build a practical implementation plan, we'll meet with significant members of the educational community as well as intellectuals."

He indicated that it would start at Nalbari's Government Gordon Higher Secondary School.

The CM explained the concept by saying that instruction in government schools will be conducted in English rather than Assamese.

"We intend to develop two English subjects in these universities," he continued. It will be applied gradually throughout Assam's educational institutions."

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, students were the most affected and suffered the greatest casualties. "In pursuit of a brighter Assam, the state administration has abandoned personal comfort," Sarma stated.