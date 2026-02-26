Physiotherapist from Assam found dead near rented house in Odisha’s Cuttack

A physiotherapist from Assam was found dead near his rented residence in Odisha’s Cuttack district on February 26, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ruhan Kakati. After completing his physiotherapy studies in Assam, Kakati moved to Olatpur nearly four years ago to pursue an internship at the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), police officials said.

Following the completion of his internship, Kakati continued to reside in Olatpur in a rented three-storey building and was practising physiotherapy in the locality. He was reportedly staying alone in the house.

According to police, a resident of the same building noticed Kakati’s body on Thursday morning and immediately informed the local authorities. An officer from the Olatpur police station said preliminary investigations suggest that the physiotherapist may have fallen from the third floor of the building.

The body has been seized and sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway, police said.