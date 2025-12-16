Assam: Training on piggery and goatery production held in Margherita

A one-day training programme on piggery and goatery production, processing and marketing was organised on December 16, by the Margherita Co-District Administration in collaboration with Khowang Exotic Food Solutions LLP at the office premises of the Co-District Commissioner, Margherita.

The programme was inaugurated by Rahul Doley, Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, who emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship, livelihood enhancement and strong market linkages for local livestock producers. He highlighted the need to equip farmers and butchers with modern skills to help them access sustainable income opportunities.

More than 60 participants, including members of ASLRM Producers Groups, pig and goat farmers, and butchers from across the Margherita Co-District, attended the training. The sessions focused on practical knowledge, modern processing techniques and market-oriented strategies aimed at promoting sustainable and profitable livestock-based enterprises.

The resource persons for the programme were Anshul Haque, Founder of Agro Animal Farms, and Diganta Saikia, Founder of Manxho. Anshul Haque shared insights on scientific and sustainable goat farming practices, while Diganta Saikia spoke on commercial pig farming, hygienic meat processing, branding and market linkage.

The objective of the training was to strengthen the capacities of producer groups, farmers and butchers in value addition, hygienic processing, branding, packaging and effective marketing of pig and goat products. Participants were also informed about accessing wider markets through collaboration with local brands.

Special emphasis was laid on women empowerment, encouraging greater participation of women in livestock-based enterprises and enhancing their role in income generation and decision-making.

Officials from the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department and administrative officers of the Margherita Co-District Administration were also present. The programme underscored the importance of building strong linkages between local producers and established brands to improve livelihoods, enhance market connectivity and promote self-reliance in the local economy.

