Pijush Hazarika alleges disrespect to Zubeen Garg at Congress office, calls it 'assault on sentiments'

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on March 22 alleged that Congress workers disrespected late singer Zubeen Garg at the party’s Assam unit office in Bijni, describing the incident as “an assault on the sentiments of Assam.”

In a post on X, Hazarika said the act was “heinous” and accused the Congress of duplicity, claiming that the party had previously used the singer’s name during the election season. “This comes after the Congress milked his name in the entire election season. Now their duplicity stands exposed,” he wrote. The post included a video purportedly showing an individual vandalising a portrait of the singer inside a room.

The controversy comes ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in which all 126 constituencies will go to polls in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India.