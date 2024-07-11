A heated exchange unfolded on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) between Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika and the Assam Congress over the construction and maintenance of embankments in the state on July 11. The verbal spat began when the Assam Congress criticized Hazarika’s handling of the embankments, suggesting that timely inspections and repairs could have prevented the loss of lives and property during the monsoon season.

The Assam Congress posted a tweet saying, "Mr Pijush Hazarika, rather than wasting your precious time trolling on Twitter, if you had spent half the time productively inspecting the embankments & repairing them in time before the start of monsoon, many lives & families could've been saved. This seems to be just another hogwash to siphon Govt money into your pocket."

Responding to this accusation, Minister Pijush Hazarika defended the current administration’s efforts and shifted the blame back to the Congress party. He tweeted, "This poorly constructed embankment was built by Congress. Rather than trolling, kindly gather info on kickbacks your leaders collected while contracting such substandard works. While we fix them assiduously, it is a reminder of the price Assam is paying for your sins."