A special session of the Assam Legislative Assembly was held today to honour the legendary cultural icon Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. During the session, a resolution was introduced to rename Dibrugarh Airport after the ‘Bard of Brahmaputra’. The move was welcomed by Assam Cabinet Minister and BJP spokesperson Pijush Hazarika, who described it as “a fitting tribute to Bhupen Hazarika.”

Speaking to reporters after the session, Hazarika praised Dr. Hazarika’s immense contribution to Assamese culture and national identity. “Bhupen Hazarika Dangoriya was not only a singer. He was a poet, a thinker, a political voice, a symbol of pride for Assam, and a Bharat Ratna in the truest sense,” said the minister. “He gave voice to the emotions of common people and stood for justice, unity, and cultural harmony.”

Hazarika also said that the state government is making preparations to celebrate Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th birth anniversary in a grand way. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji respects Bhupen Hazarika’s legacy deeply. I am confident that the Prime Minister will visit Assam for the celebrations,” he said. The minister added that a committee has already taken the decision to recommend the airport’s renaming and that the resolution will soon be passed in the Cabinet and through official procedures.

Recalling the legacy of Bhupen Hazarika, Pijush Hazarika noted that he was much more than an artist. “He was a guiding light in Indian culture, a voice for the voiceless, and someone who always stood up for the people,” he said. “If Bhupen Hazarika were alive today, he would have continued to inspire and lead in so many ways.”

Bhupen Hazarika, who received the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2019, is celebrated across the country for his music, poetry and contribution to public life. His songs carried powerful messages of peace, brotherhood and social justice. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest cultural figures of the Indian subcontinent.