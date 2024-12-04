Assam government expanded its beef consumption ban, prohibiting its serving and consumption in restaurants, hotels, and public spaces across the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision during a press conference following a cabinet meeting on December 4.

“The existing law on beef consumption was strong, but it did not restrict its use in restaurants, hotels, or public gatherings. From today, beef will no longer be served or consumed in any public place, including community functions, hotels, or restaurants,” Sarma stated.

The chief minister clarified that the government had earlier prohibited beef consumption near temples but has now extended the restriction statewide. Sarma also noted that the ban aligns with maintaining communal harmony in a diverse state like Assam.

Responding to the decision, state minister Pijush Hazarika issued a sharp challenge to the Congress party, urging them to either endorse the government’s beef ban or “go settle in Pakistan.” Hazarika’s comments came amidst a larger political debate over the BJP’s approach to beef-related issues in Assam.

This move follows allegations that the BJP used beef to garner votes in central Assam's Muslim-majority Samaguri Assembly constituency during the November 13 by-elections. In response, Sarma countered by offering to ban beef completely if Congress provided a written request through its state president, Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Meanwhile, the cabinet meeting also approved the expansion of the road connecting Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to a six-lane highway. Additionally, the chief minister announced that a cabinet expansion will take place on December 7, with new ministers set to be inducted into the state government.