Pijush Hazarika condemns alleged police crackdown on Jharkhand students, demands Rahul Gandhi answer

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 11 condemned what he described as the “barbaric” police action against students protesting in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service examinations, and demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi explain his alleged silence on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Hazarika alleged that students in Jharkhand had been protesting peacefully and democratically for their rights, employment opportunities and a probe into alleged irregularities in public service examinations.

He alleged that the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand responded with excessive force, including the deployment of barbed-wire barricades, tear gas, water cannons and lathi-charge.

Hazarika also alleged that television visuals showed some women protesters being subjected to physical mistreatment during the police action. He demanded a proper investigation into the alleged police excesses.

The minister accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders of maintaining “double standards” on issues concerning students and protesters.

“Rahul Gandhi, who is always eager to raise issues concerning students, why is he silent today on the cries of Jharkhand's students?” Hazarika asked.

He alleged that the Congress and JMM government should immediately address the demands of the protesting students instead of using force against them.

‘Rahul Gandhi must answer’

Hazarika further alleged that the action against students protesting over recruitment irregularities and alleged question-paper leaks was carried out under the directions of Rahul Gandhi, though he did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim.

He questioned why Gandhi had not visited Jharkhand or publicly addressed the alleged police action.

The BJP leader said his party stood firmly with the students and youth of Jharkhand and demanded that the state government address their grievances.

Hazarika attacks Rahul Gandhi over Parliament disruption

Hazarika also launched a broader attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of repeatedly changing his demands and disrupting Parliament over the past 15 days.

He claimed Gandhi had initially demanded the resignation of the Education Minister and subsequently sought discussions on NEET and other issues.

Hazarika said the Union government had allowed discussions and strengthened legislation against question-paper leaks, but alleged that the Opposition continued to prevent Parliament from functioning.

Referring to Gandhi's remarks about the Jantar Mantar incident, Hazarika alleged that the Congress leader had falsely claimed that firing had taken place there.

“When not a single shot was fired at Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi has nevertheless levelled an allegation of firing,” Hazarika said, accusing Gandhi of spreading misinformation.

He alleged that Gandhi did not want the Union Home Minister to respond on the floor of Parliament because, according to him, a detailed response would expose what he termed the Congress leader's “misinformation”.

Hazarika ended by challenging Gandhi to allow Parliament to function and participate in a debate.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, the Hon'ble Home Minister is ready to answer every question you have raised. Now, do not flee the battlefield. Do not be afraid of debate,” he said.