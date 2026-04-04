Pijush Hazarika confident of BJP win, says Congress will be rejected in Assam

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on April 4, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies will secure a decisive mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that voters will reject the Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Hazarika highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led government, drawing a comparison with the Congress’ record during its decades-long rule in the state.

“They built six hospitals in their 70 years of rule. We built 16 medical colleges. They built only 12 universities, now there are 32 universities. That is why the people of Assam will vote only for the BJP and our alliance, not the Congress,” he said.

Reiterating the party’s stance on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Hazarika said its implementation is necessary to ensure uniformity in the country’s legal framework. He added that the UCC would be introduced, except in Sixth Schedule areas.

The minister also criticised the Congress for bringing the name of late singer Zubeen Garg into politics, calling it a “big mistake”. He urged the party to apologise to Garg’s family, noting that they had objected to the move.

Assam will go to polls for all 126 Assembly constituencies in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.