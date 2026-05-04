Pijush Hazarika confident of NDA victory, says Himanta Biswa Sarma set for another term as CM in Assam

BJP candidate from Jagiroad and Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on May 4 expressed confidence over the BJP-led NDA’s performance as counting for the Assam Assembly elections continued across the state.



Speaking to reporters after the initial rounds of counting, Hazarika said the early trends were encouraging for the alliance and indicated a strong mandate in favour of the BJP.

“3-4 rounds have been completed here in Assam, these are early trends. It will take some more time to say anything,” he said.

Expressing optimism over the outcome, he added, “We are expecting a very good outcome and result. I am hoping to be able to see some results around 12:30 pm.”

Hazarika also asserted that the BJP-led alliance was on course to retain power in Assam and said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was set to return for another term.

According to early Election Commission trends, the BJP-led NDA maintained a comfortable lead in several constituencies across Assam as counting progressed under tight security arrangements.