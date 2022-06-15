After the cabinet meeting, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma charge the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to Pijush Hazarika.

Today a meeting was held at Janata Bhawan and during this Pijush Hazarika reviewed the various development schemes and welfare initiatives undertaken by the department for the development of differently abled people, other backward classes and scheduled castes.

Additionally, he also directed the departmental officials to take steps to ensure that students belonging to Scheduled Castes and other backward classes who have cleared the first round of national level competitive examinations for the Public Service Commission and others are well equipped and prepared to clear the subsequent rounds as well.