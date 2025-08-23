Pijush Hazarika hails Himanta Biswa Sarma’s decade old move to join BJP, calls 2015 decision a turning point for Assam

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exactly a decade ago, calling it a bold move that reshaped the political and developmental journey of the state.

“On 23rd August 2015, Himanta Biswa Dangoriya took a bold decision in the best interests of Assam and its people. The rest, as they say, is history, a golden chapter for our state,” Hazarika said in his tribute.

Recalling Sarma’s words at the time of joining, Hazarika noted that the decision was not driven by anger against the Congress but by concern for Assam’s future. “We were not displeased with the party, but with the condition of Assam. I felt that under the strong leadership of the BJP’s Prime Minister, we could take Assam forward,” Sarma had said in 2015.

Sarma’s switch from Congress to BJP on August 23, 2015, proved to be a turning point. Within a year, the BJP won the 2016 Assembly elections and Sarma became a key minister in the new government, taking charge of vital portfolios.

As Health Minister, Sarma strengthened medical infrastructure by establishing new medical colleges in Jorhat, Barpeta, and Tezpur, while laying the groundwork for institutions in Nagaon, Dhubri, Diphu, North Lakhimpur, and Kokrajhar.

In education, he introduced the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) to replace the controversial interview-based teacher recruitment system, enabling over 50,000 fair appointments. He also launched Gunotsav to assess and improve school education standards.

As Finance Minister, Sarma pushed forward welfare schemes, improved rural connectivity, and actively engaged in discussions on the Assam Accord and immigration issues. Between 2016 and 2021, as convener of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), he played a decisive role in expanding BJP’s footprint across the region, helping the party form governments in Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

When Sarma took oath as Chief Minister in May 2021, his government accelerated infrastructure development, boosted healthcare under the Assam Health Infrastructure Development Scheme, and navigated the COVID-19 crisis with extensive testing and vaccination campaigns.

His tenure also witnessed major social reforms, including a crackdown on child marriage, new marriage registration laws, and the restructuring of private madrasas—steps that evoked both support and criticism. Landmark initiatives like Mission Basundhara for land rights, Arunodoi for financial inclusion, and the Amrit Brikshya Andolan that secured multiple Guinness World Records in tree plantation highlighted his government’s diverse priorities.