Pijush Hazarika registers massive victory from Jagiroad with 93,584-vote margin

Pijush Hazarika secured a resounding victory from the Jagiroad Assembly constituency, winning by a massive margin of 93,584 votes and receiving 1,55,129 votes in the Assam Assembly elections.

With this emphatic mandate, Hazarika has been elected for the fourth consecutive term, further cementing his strong political hold in the constituency. He defeated Congress candidate Bubul Das in a one-sided contest as the BJP-led NDA swept across Assam.

The victory also reflects the sweeping support for the BJP-led alliance under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, which is heading towards a third consecutive term in power.

Celebrations erupted among BJP workers and supporters as the results were declared, with party cadres calling the win a strong endorsement of the government’s development agenda and welfare initiatives.

Hazarika thanked the people of Jagiroad for their continued trust and support, saying the victory belongs to the people who voted for development, stability, and progress.