Pijush Hazarika reviews Agriculture Infrastructure Fund in Assam's Karbi Anglong, announces Makhana Mission

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 19 chaired a review meeting on the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) at Taralangso, Karbi Anglong, during his first visit to the district as Guardian Minister.

The meeting was held in the presence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, MLAs and Executive Members. Hazarika reviewed the utilisation of AIF loans, which come with a 3% interest subvention, and discussed measures to extend greater support to farmers and agri-entrepreneurs.

The meeting reviewed the expansion of PM-KISAN coverage and ways to resolve land ownership-related issues so that more eligible farmers can benefit from the scheme.

Paddy procurement arrangements and progress were also assessed, with emphasis on ensuring timely implementation. The minister further reviewed initiatives aimed at creating greater opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

Hazarika discussed cultivation targets under oil palm and horticulture, highlighting the potential of oil palm to generate higher returns for farmers. He also referred to a target of producing five crore horticulture saplings annually.

On pineapple cultivation, the minister stressed the importance of processing and value addition to improve returns for farmers as production increases.

The meeting also focused on expanding makhana cultivation as a means of increasing farmers’ income. Hazarika directed the Agriculture Department to formulate a Makhana Mission for foxtail nut production in Assam and assured all possible support for the initiative.

The minister said the government would closely follow up on these priorities to ensure that its initiatives translate into tangible benefits for farmers and entrepreneurs across Karbi Anglong.