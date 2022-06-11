Minister Piyush Hazarika yesterday visited two model anganwadi centres at Marangabari and Verkushi under dimriya child development project in Kamrup district and took stock of the progress of construction.

The minister interacted with some students and teachers of the two primary schools located along with the two centres.

He askes the teachers to educate the children study well, he also askes the little students to give the same education and give more importantance to cleanliness.

Visiting the proposed Amrit Sarovar site of Kachutli village no. 2, the Minister visited the nearby Sonapur Higher Secondary School (A) and took stock of the overall infrastructure of the school. He directed the officials of various departments present during the minister's visit to properly implement the development schemes of the district and make the schemes more people-oriented.

Similarly, on the way to attend the Cabinet meeting in Sonitpur, the Chief Minister's order was followed by minister Parimal Shuklavaidya visiting the proposed site of Bardalang Amrit Sarovar, the proposed site of Kasutili Amrit Sarovar No. 2 and the bhogpur construction Model Anganbari Centre in kshetri.

It may be recalled that the Ministers who participated in the Cabinet meeting to be held in Sonitpur district today have directed to take stock of various activities in districts/subdivisions like Morigaon, Nagaon, Koliyabar, Sonitpur, Hojai, Vergaon, Rangia, Tamulpur, Odalguri, Kamrup, Mangaldai, Kamrup City etc.